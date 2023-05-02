UPDATE: Man sentenced in 2020 murder near Bemidji

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (KVLY) - UPDATE: Nearly three years after a murder, burglary and arson near Bemidji, Minn., one of the men responsible has been sentenced in the case.

35-year-old Devin Belcourt was originally charged with second-degree intentional murder, first degree burglary and first degree arson. The latter two charges have since been dismissed. Belcourt has been sentenced to 31 years in prison, with credit for two years he’s already served in jail.

The two others have already pleaded guilty in relation to the crime.

40-year-old Travis Gunning was originally charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree aiding an offender in murder, while his then-girlfriend, 32-year-old Rebecca Lockman has also been charged with aiding in a murder.

Court documents say just after midnight on May 3, 2020, Beltrami County Dispatch received reports of a gunshot victim and a building on fire.

When deputies arrived at 11973 Trengove Rd NW, they observed a building engulfed in flames and found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds. The victim stated when he got home, he came across two people in a dark two-door car. He said the two suspects fired a gun at him, hitting him, and he soon returned fire.

The victim also told officers that his roommate was unaccounted for. Court documents say deputies later located the remains of that roommate inside of the burning home. The victim also had a bullet to his head, documents state.

When officers canvassed the scene, they found several shell casings and a cell-phone that was able to be traced to Gunning. Documents say officers responding to the scene also observed a vehicle registered to Gunning driving away from the scene.

Documents say a witness later told police when he saw Gunning with a gunshot wound to the foot, he stated Gunning told him the injury was from a “deal gone bad.”

Documents allege the couple fled to Minot, ND where local law enforcement later took Gunning to a local hospital for his gunshot injury. In Minot, documents also allege Lockman went to a car wash where she cleaned blood from the interior of the vehicle.

Gunning and Lockman were arrested in Minot on the night of May 3, 2022. In an interview with officers, documents state Gunning confessed to hatching a plan to commit aggravated robbery at the two victims’ home. Documents state Gunning and Belcourt intended to threaten the victims by brandishing a firearm to then steal drugs and a safe they believed contained a large amount of money.

Gunning told deputies when he was bringing the items out of the home, he heard gunshots and saw the victim face down on the bed bleeding from the back of head, with Belcourt nearby with the .22 caliber handgun.

Both Gunning and Lockman have since pleaded guilty to the murder charges. They will each be sentenced at a later date.