Windom Area Health opens Mental Health Walk-in Clinic

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - May is National Mental Health Month, and as the month kicks off, Windom Area Health has opened the doors to their Mental Health Walk-in Clinic.

“We have big goals for our future here, but we have to start somewhere,” said Jessica Schmidt, Community Health Program Manager for Windom Area Health. “So this is where we’re starting.”

Windom Area Health has officially opened their Mental Health Walk-in Clinic.

“[We’ll] be able to catch people kind of in the moment when they need those additional services and get them connected to longer term supports to kind of sustain feeling better,” explained Brianna Jonason, a provider for the Mental Health Walk-In Clinic.

They say the goal is to help create better patient care for those dealing with a mental health crisis or need to speak with a professional.

“They will either come to me or we have reserve time slots with our nurse practitioners and go there and then, really, it just kind of depends on what brought them in or what services they might need to kind of sustain the work we’re able to do that day,” said Jonason. “But yeah, [we] get them connected and go from there.”

“They can come to us,” assured Schmidt. “We don’t mean to be a long-term service. We’re okay being the Band-Aid that someone can put on until they get linked up with their long-term service.”

For months now, the provider conducted surveys to learn what patients and members of the community were looking for.

“We’ve worked very closely with our local public health agency, Des Moines Valley Health and Human Services with the schools, and [we’re] kind of bringing this project to light and, you know, really see what it is that our community needs,” said Schmidt.

Based on the survey results, lack of mental health care in the area was the number one concern..

“It can take weeks or months and months and months and months to get connected with long-term services,” said Jonason.

That’s where the clinic comes in.

At this time, the Walk-In Clinic hours will be Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

