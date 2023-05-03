Beautiful weather ahead of several days of showers, possible thunderstorms

With light winds finally in the area, weather will be beautiful across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa with pleasant temperatures and plenty of sunshine to take advantage of ahead of several days of showers and possible thunderstorms moving in by Friday afternoon.

Today will be a day to get outside and enjoy the weather. Skies will be mostly sunny with light winds up to 10 mph and temperatures hovering in the upper-60s and low-70s. Rather clear skies will stick around tonight along with light winds as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with beautiful weather as sunshine sticks around along with light winds. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, hovering in the mid to upper-70s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Thursday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will quickly become mostly cloudy throughout the morning hours as temperatures continue to remain warm. Showers will start to move in through the mid to late afternoon hours, starting off very spotty before becoming more widespread late Friday evening. Temperatures will still hover in the mid to upper-60s through the afternoon hours despite the increase in cloud coverage. Winds will have a slight breeze up to 15 mph with occasional gusts reaching up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will remain on the cloudy side with showers sticking around along with a few thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy as we continue to see scattered showers to widespread showers across the area. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-60s across the area as a breeze sticks around up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder throughout Saturday, though we are mainly looking at showers in the area. Showers will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and on and off showers with a few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low-70s across the area. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. We may continue to see a few light showers Sunday night as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Monday morning.

Monday will remain mostly cloudy, though some pockets of sunshine are possible. There is a chance for some early morning showers possible before we see more dry conditions for majority of the afternoon hours as temperatures remain warm with highs in the low-70s. Winds will remain a tad breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. More scattered showers are projected to move back into the area late Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-50s.

Tuesday will continue with broken skies (mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine mixed in). Just like Monday, we could see a few morning showers before drier conditions through the afternoon with temperatures hovering in the upper-60s and low-70s as winds continue to reach up to 20 mph with gust sup to 25 mph at times. More scattered showers are projected to return once again late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be very similar to both Monday and Tuesday with morning showers possible, drier afternoon conditions, and late afternoon to overnight showers returning to the area. Temperatures will remain warm despite the cloudy skies with highs in the low-70s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. As showers return and stick around overnight, temperatures will dip into the mid-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off mostly cloudy before we see partly cloudy skies late Thursday afternoon. Despite the break in cloud coverage on the way, we could still see a few scattered showers throughout the day as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be just a tad breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph a times. Showers should start to fizzle out late Thursday night as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Friday.

Friday we are looking at just a stray shower or two in the area with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain mild to pleasant in the mid to upper-60s and low-70s across the area. Winds will continue to reach up to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph at times. Friday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with another stray shower or two possible as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Saturday morning.

