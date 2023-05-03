Gov. Walz signs oil refinery workplace safety bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz signed a new bill to boost workplace safety at state oil refineries.

The bill requires a percentage of third-party contractor employees be graduates or apprentices in a registered apprenticeship program.

These requirements would be phased in over time, and certain exemptions are provided.

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan were joined by legislators, labor advocates, and members of the labor union Pipefitters Local 455 to celebrate the bills signing.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.