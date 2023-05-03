Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gov. Walz signs oil refinery workplace safety bill

FILE - The bill requires a percentage of third-party contractor employees be graduates or apprentices in a registered apprenticeship program.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz signed a new bill to boost workplace safety at state oil refineries.

The bill requires a percentage of third-party contractor employees be graduates or apprentices in a registered apprenticeship program.

These requirements would be phased in over time, and certain exemptions are provided.

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan were joined by legislators, labor advocates, and members of the labor union Pipefitters Local 455 to celebrate the bills signing.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
A Wells man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Granada Tuesday.
Wells man killed in motorcycle crash near Granada

Latest News

CADA says with all the donations they receive they are able to provide free services to over...
RISE Dispensary hosting hygiene product drive for CADA
Starting at 6 a.m., a portion of Park Lane, between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue, will be...
Portion of Park Lane closed in Mankato
Gov. Walz signs oil refinery workplace safety bill
RISE Dispensary hosting hygiene product drive for CADA