Lake Crystal Rec Center receives local donations

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Area Rec Center has received a $50,000 donation for their indoor playground expansion.

Their goal is $1.5 million.

The project will install a completely indoor playground for when the weather makes outside play unsafe or uncomfortable.

The expansion would also include an adult exercise area, and the center says that they hope to use the expansion to continue promoting healthy living for residents of all ages.

”Families and children can come together and exercise, stay healthy, be active,” said Family Programs Manager, Marcie Larson. “We’re just wanting to provide that space for families to come and be healthy together.”

The center was originally aiming for a fall 2023 groundbreaking, but they’re now looking at a more realistic 2024 construction and opening, provided that the funds can gathered,

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.