Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Lake Crystal Rec Center receives local donations

The Lake Crystal Area Rec Center has received a $50,000 donation for their indoor playground expansion.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Area Rec Center has received a $50,000 donation for their indoor playground expansion.

Their goal is $1.5 million.

The project will install a completely indoor playground for when the weather makes outside play unsafe or uncomfortable.

The expansion would also include an adult exercise area, and the center says that they hope to use the expansion to continue promoting healthy living for residents of all ages.

”Families and children can come together and exercise, stay healthy, be active,” said Family Programs Manager, Marcie Larson. “We’re just wanting to provide that space for families to come and be healthy together.”

The center was originally aiming for a fall 2023 groundbreaking, but they’re now looking at a more realistic 2024 construction and opening, provided that the funds can gathered,

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
A Wells man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Granada Tuesday.
Wells man killed in motorcycle crash near Granada

Latest News

About one mile South of the city limits of Mankato, Blue Earth County plans to create and...
Mankato Townships speak against BEC Public Works facility
FILE - The bill requires a percentage of third-party contractor employees be graduates or...
Gov. Walz signs oil refinery workplace safety bill
CADA says with all the donations they receive they are able to provide free services to over...
RISE Dispensary hosting hygiene product drive for CADA
Starting at 6 a.m., a portion of Park Lane, between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue, will be...
Portion of Park Lane closed in Mankato