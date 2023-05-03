Mankato Townships speak against BEC Public Works facility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Pick a new address.” That’s the message from several residents to Blue Earth County representatives.

Just a few hours ago, the county held an open house, as it looks for a new location for a public works facility.

Right now, the county has its sights on an intersection in Mankato Township.

“Talking to them tonight, it sounds like their mind is made up,” said Patrick Lease, a Mankato Township resident. “They aren’t really listening at all.”

Bob Meyer, County Administrator of Blue Earth County, believes that the new facility will be beneficial for the community.

“We’ve really kind of done our due diligence and have settled on this location as our preferred site that would be best for the community,” explained Meyer.

Blue Earth County still needs to purchase property, work through a conditional-use permit process, and conduct an environment assessment worksheet before constructing on its dream location.

“This is really in the heart of our service area for our main facility,” said Meyer.

About one mile South of the city limits of Mankato, Blue Earth County plans to create and construct their new public works facility. However, many residents in Mankato Township are weighing in their thoughts.

“Pick a new address.” That’s the message from several residents, including Patrick and Lynne Lease, to Blue Earth County representatives, regarding a new public works facility. (KEYC News Now)

“They’re skipping over the steps that you would need to go through the Mankato land use ordinances,” said Lynne Lease, a Mankato Township resident. “And they’re trying to make it sound like their studies have compensated for the law.”

The Lease family lives just 75 yards away from the facility’s proposed site.

Although the county sees the value of service at the facility’s site, Mankato Township residents like Patrick Lease say the facility belongs in an industrial-zoned area -- not an agricultural area.

“There’s no way they can’t say it’s going to affect us,” said Mr. Lease. “Multiple realtors have told us that we stand to lose 25% of our house value. There’ll be light pollution. There’ll be front motors. There’ll be dump trucks.”

Lynne Lease is also weary of a boost in traffic in the area.

After talking to representatives directly, Mankato Township participants say that they aren’t being heard by the county.

“We have yet to speak to one person outside of the county that believes it belongs here,” said Mrs. Lease. “They all say ‘we’ll put it where it belongs put it where there’s the public utilities.”

If the facility project becomes official, the Lease family says they will take legal action and cite the Mankato Township ordinances as support.

“We’re not going to go away quietly,” proclaimed Mr. Lease.

The Lease family says there’s a petition in Mankato Township for the facility project to go through a voter referendum.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.