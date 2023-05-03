Parents, kids gear up for Bike to School Day in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Students across Minnesota are skipping the bus stop this morning for the state’s annual Bike to School Day.

MnDOT expected thousands of students to participate statewide.

Students could be seen taking advantage of the beautiful weather in the area this morning.

The annual event is a fun and healthy way to promote safe biking and walking activities for students and parents.

So far, more than 130 Minnesota schools have already registered Bike to School Day events.

