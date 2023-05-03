RISE Dispensary hosting hygiene product drive for CADA

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For Mother’s Day, Rise Dispensary is hosting a Hygiene product drive for the whole month.

All the items will go to CADA and the Child and Family Advocacy Center.

The suggested items include:

Tampons

Menstrual cups

Toiletries

New, unused undergarments

CADA says with all the donations they receive they are able to provide free services to over 2,500 women, men, and children every year.

“We have a big service area,” said Hannah Hassler, Director of Advocacy for CADA. “And so knowing that there are other organizations and community members who really care about survivors and care about helping and supporting not only our mission, but the people that we’re serving is deeply meaningful.”

If you would like to find other ways to give to CADA, visit their website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.