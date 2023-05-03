Spring is in the air! Sunny, mild days ahead

The wind has decreased significantly, the sun is shining, and temperatures continue to climb. We are looking forward to some very nice, springlike weather as we head toward the weekend. High temps will climb into the low to mid 70s on Thursday. Even though we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend and into next week, temperatures will remain above average.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, warm, and not windy with highs in the upper 60s. While the wind has decreased to about 5 to 10 mph or less, the humidity is still very low. It’s not nearly as serious of an issue as it was yesterday, but the grassland fire danger index is still slightly elevated. That will improve as the humidity climbs a bit later this week.

Tonight will be clear and a bit warmer than it has been the past several nights. Temps will drop into the mid-40s by daybreak. Thursday will be sunny and warmer with high temps in the low to mid 70s. The wind will, once again, be light. A weak cold front will move across the region Thursday night, bringing slightly cooler highs in the upper 60s on Friday.

By the weekend and through much of next week, our pattern will begin to change a bit with multiple systems that will have the potential to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. That said, the weekend is certainly not expected to be a wash. There will still be some sunshine and plenty of dry time between systems. The good news is that our overall atmospheric flow will be from the southwest, which means that temperatures will remain above average through the weekend and most of next week. Also, while a few scattered thunderstorms are possible, the risk for severe weather is very low.

Stay tuned. The Weather Team will be watching everything develop and will have updates and more specific timing on the scattered showers as we get closer to the weekend.

