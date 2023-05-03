Teen arrested for having loaded gun at Mankato West High School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Police arrested a teen for having a loaded gun at Mankato West High School.

According to a release from Mankato Police, just after 10:00 Wednesday, a 16-year-old was taken into custody for possession of a loaded handgun at Mankato Area Public Schools’ West High School.

Police say no threats were made, and there were no injuries. Police say the gun was concealed at the time of the arrest, and the student was cooperative.

“There are no known threats at this time,” said Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose in a statement. “The incident remains under investigation, and no further details are available.”

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention facility and the case has been referred to the county attorney’s office. Requested charges include, but are not limited to, possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, which is considered a felony.

In an email to parents, Mankato Area Public Schools says student and staff safety is the district’s top priority. The district says they continue to work with Mankato Public Safety on the investigation.

