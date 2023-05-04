BLC Completes activity center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year and a half of construction, Bethany Lutheran College’s new activity center has opened its doors for students.

Plans for the project began over a decade ago, and ground broke on the facility in November of 2021.

Just two weeks of classes are left for the college, but students could spend what’s left of the school year inside the new facility starting Monday.

“[It’s been a] long time coming,” said Project Manager Daniel Mundahl. “We started talking about this in 2012. Two years of COVID put a little bit of a delay on construction and making things work. But it was fun to work with different student groups, the different coaches here that are using the facility to make sure that its a facility that they can use and that they can enjoy.”

The building comes complete with an indoor track and turf field spanning 68-thousand square feet, along with fitness centers and a student lounge.

The college says that the completion of the project has given a surge of energy to students and faculty alike, just in time to finish off the school year.

“The atmosphere has been great,” said building Manager Nick Neubauer. “Students, faculty, everybody is really excited to get and use the facility. When we opened on Monday we had kids waiting outside the doors to get in when it opened at eleven. So it’s been really great, you know kids are excited to get in and use the facility before they leave for the summer so it’s been pretty steady in and out all week.”

Bethany plans on having events to formally open the facility at the start of the fall semester.

