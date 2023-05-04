Emery stepping up for Scarlets this season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mankato West senior outfielder Carlee Emery is building off of last seasons success. The senior is stepping up for the Scarlets softball team, in their quest to defend their state title. She credits her success to continuous reps on the field.

“I think what’s lead me to the success that I’ve had has just been my work as a sophomore and a junior,” Emery said. “I put a lot of work in the offseason when it comes to hitting. I do a lot of hitting. I’ve definitely changed as a play.. I’ve changed positions and hitting techniques. That just comes as you grow and I’ve gotten a lot bigger and smarter with the game.

The turning point for Emery was last year in the postseason.

“It was the first time I was able to string all of my skills together,” said Emery. “ I was able to effectively help my team win a game when it was really important. That was definitely satisfying to know that all of the work I done since I was in 10U came together and was successful.”

Emery signed her NLI to play at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

“They had a lot of support for academics and athletics,” Emery said when asked why she committed to Milwaukee School of Engineering. “Being able to continue the high rigor of academics that I am right now and also stay doing athletics while figuring out a way to continue that balance into college was the main appeal that they offered.”

