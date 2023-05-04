Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A Former New Ulm Police Investigator is sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct in January.

43-year-old Eric Gramentz received a 12-year prison sentence last week.

But the judge stayed that sentence, and placed Gramentz on supervised probation for 25 years.

He would serve at least eight years in prison if he violates any conditions of his probation.

Gramentz was arrested in April of last year, accused of a “pattern of coaching” which according to the complaint, included inappropriate physical contact with a young girl around 2017.

He was also sentenced to a year in Brown County Jail, which was offset by time he already served.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.