Gustavus holds annual May Day event

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Education curriculum is an important topic Nationwide.

Gustavus Adolphus College raises awareness by making it the theme for their annual May Day peace conference.

Sun Hee Lee is an associate professor of English who specializes in U.S. ethnic literature.

“Yeah, you know [the] May Day event at Gustavus is an important tradition,” said Sun Hee Lee, Associate Professor of English.

The May Day event at Gustavus is an opportunity to bring students, faculty, and the campus community together to think about topics that are essential to spreading peace throughout the world.

“We think about, you know, sort of bigger issues in our society,” said Lee. “Sometimes, globally too. It’s a time for us to learn honestly about whatever that chosen topic is. And debate, right? Because there are lots of different perspectives, and then, finally, kind of think about solution; you know an action, what can we do.”

Lee says the May Day event has a definite impact on students.

“For students, they kind of see what sort of the education [is like] in action,” explained Lee. “This is what students do in their classrooms and they get to kind of see a kind of modeling of that when faculty also ... have different perspectives, different angles -- but really try to kind of understand the issue in a more in-depth way.”

Nationwide, education curriculum has been a hot topic due to many recent limitations on what can be taught in classrooms.

“I think, as an educator, the thing that troubles me most is the idea that people are telling teachers and students what they can learn about and talk about and I think that is antithetical to what education is supposed to be about,” said Yurie Hong, Chair of the May Day Planning Committee.

Despite increased efforts to legislate what gets taught in the classrooms, May Day organizers say it’s everyone’s duty to look for ways to take action and get involved.

“The main thing I would like people to take away from this event is that there are things that they can do right now to contribute to a more peaceful and just world ,” said Hong. “And with regard to this topic, specifically, that there are ways that they can influence what gets taught in American classrooms and have their voice be heard and to have that voice have an impact on actual teachers and students in ways that are supportive and constructive.”

Gustavus Adolphus College will have the event available on their website and they’re sending it out to several local school districts.

