Maverick Insider: Strand busy in first month as MSU men’s hockey head coach

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Minnesota State men’s hockey head coach Luke Strand joins this week’s edition of Maverick Insider to give an update on his first month on the job.

Later, Minnesota State football head coach Todd Hoffner joins the program to talk about a couple of Mavericks that are hoping to follow in the footsteps of Adam Thielen.

