MSU Mankato vandalized last weekend

By Hal Senal
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato State University Mankato was vandalized, last weekend.

According to an e-mail to university staff and students, the act of vandalism took place in the Reflection Lounge, inside the Centennial Student Union.

Prayer mats, robes, and other artifacts were damaged or destroyed.

In a message from MSU Mankato President Edward Inch, he vowed the university will remain inclusive, diverse and environment “focused on excellence.”

“This is not acceptable on our campus —or anywhere,” proclaimed President Inch, in his letter. “We don’t know yet who committed this act. I don’t believe and I hope it was not a member of our community. Mavericks are better than that. Our community is better than that.”

Inch mentioned in the release that earlier today, they had an extensive conversation with student government leadership about the incident and how MSU can offer better support to those community members impacted.

“Core to our campus values is that when we experience differences, we seek to learn,” wrote President Inch, in his letter. “When others display hate, we seek to educate. We act with respect toward one another, always. We are the #MavFam, and we stand together, supporting each other as a shared learning community.”

President Inch promised that its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Team will be working closely with the people affected by this act of vandalism and finding positive ways to move forward.

KEYC News Now will have more on this story as it progresses.

