One more day of pleasant conditions before showers, t-storms return

Sunshine and pleasant temperatures continue one more day ahead of a change in weather bringing in shower and thunderstorm chances Friday, continuing through next week.

Today will be mostly sunny and wonderful with pleasant temperatures and light winds. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s across the area with a few passing clouds here and there as winds continue to remain light up to 10 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy this evening with a chance for a few showers along with a thunderstorm or two possible for areas along the Minnesota/Iowa border. Temperatures will dip into the upper-40s and low-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with a few morning showers possible. Temperatures will hover in the upper-60s and low-70s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph. By the afternoon hours, rain chances will increase along with a few thunderstorms possible. From there, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue on and off throughout the night as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Saturday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be rather light as far as rainfall goes along with rather spotty across the area.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with more widespread showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper-60s across the area. Winds will increase slightly, reaching up to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph at times. Showers will start to fizzle out late Saturday night with gradual clearing after midnight as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be will be partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy later in the day. We may see a stray shower or two throughout the day as temperatures rise into the mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be lighter ranging up to 10 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with more scattered showers possible overnight into Monday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Monday will be similar to Sunday with just a stray shower or two possible and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain rather pleasant in the mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be slightly breezy up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph possible. Skies will gradually become mostly clear after midnight as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Tuesday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with pleasant temperatures as they rise back into the mid-70s. Shower chances will return through the mid to late afternoon hours and continue into the overnight hours. Winds will range up to 15 mph throughout the day. Temperatures will dip into the mid-50s by Wednesday morning as showers slowly fizzle out.

Wednesday will be our next day of sunshine across the area. Winds will remain light up to 5 mph as temperatures rise into the mid to upper-70s. Despite the sunshine, with a few passing clouds through the afternoon hours, a stray shower or two is possible. Wednesday night will gradually become partly cloudy and eventually mostly cloudy by Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-50s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible around the area throughout the day. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s with winds up to 15 mph. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the mid-70s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Sunday morning.

