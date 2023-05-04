Scattered showers and t-storms, but still mild

Temperatures will remain mild, but chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase as we head into the weekend. A change in our overall weather pattern will bring a series of weak systems throughout the weekend and much of next week, and each will have the potential to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. While I do not expect the weekend to be a complete washout, have an umbrella handy and be prepared to dodge scattered showers and thundershowers through this weekend and much of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and fantastic. Highs will climb into the 70s with just a light breeze. This evening will be pleasant, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late tonight into Friday morning, especially along and south of I-90. Friday will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s and scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms and high temps in the upper 60s. Sunday will be the same, but slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

This weather pattern will continue through much of next week, with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances just about every day. There is some good news, however. With this type of weather pattern, the threat of severe weather is generally low. Also, unlike the last couple of months when a pattern change meant northwesterly flow and colder, Arctic temperatures, this time our atmospheric flow is southwesterly and warm, which means temperatures will stay around or above average through next week.-

