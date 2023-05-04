Stangl building impressive resume at East

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Southern Minnesota is a hotbed for softball talent and right now, one of the star players dominating the game is just scraping the surface of what she can accomplish.

“I’ve been playing softball since I was five years old,” said Stangl.

Cougars star Kylinn Stangl is hitting all the marks on the diamond as one of the premiere softball players not only in this area, but the entire state of Minnesota.

The right-hander is an intimidating presence in both the circle and batter’s box, and already appears to possess all the traits necessary to play the game at the Division I level in college despite only being a sophomore. Stangl lights up radar guns, hitting 65 miles per hour pitching during games, and even touched 68 in a walkthrough. While the velocity certainly sticks out, it’s the pitcher’s ability to change speeds and paint the black to keep hitters off balance that makes her stuff nearly unhittable at the high school level.

“She throws it at a great clip. To me, when I see her really getting spot on is being able to pitch both sides of the plate, gets the change-up going, then she becomes really elite,” said Joe Madson, Mankato East head coach.

The hard work ethic allows Stangl to light up radar guns and hit monster home runs, but it’s the mental game she’s already starting to master that makes all the difference in being able to perform at such a high level on a consistent basis.

“In my pregame warm-up pitches, I’m always breathing before I step on the mound. During the mound if something isn’t going right, I always take a deep breath and step back on the mound. That’s kind of how it is for me when it comes to me with hitting. I always like to calm myself down. If I’m behind 0-2 in a count, I try not to freak myself out. It’s the mental game. I’ve strengthened my mental game even from where I was eighth grade year,” said Stangl.

Stangl’s play for the Cougars makes East one of the favorites in what’s going to be a tough Section 2AAA tournament with the defending state champion Scarlets lurking nearby. East already beat its cross-town rival once this year in a thrilling 3-2 walk-off win. The focus remains on getting over the hump and advancing to state at some point, but the next few years are also one long audition to go Division I.

“I’ve been wanting to go D-I since younger stages. I didn’t know if it was possible for me to go DI, then I started working and realized I can do this. I’m going to camps, getting looked at,” said Stangl.

“Kylinn’s one of those kids, she’ll just carve her own niche. She’s going to have a lot of success too. It’ll be fun to see where she goes with it,” said Madson.

Who knows, maybe one day Stangl takes a similar path former Mankato East star Coley Ries did by suiting up for a professional softball team, but for now, the budding talent will continue to make her mark right here in Mankato.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.