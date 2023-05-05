Your Photos
Man charged with Tuesday stabbing in North Mankato

The suspect, Dalton Freiderich-Padgett is charged with numerous crimes assault, which are both Felony level offenses, and Domestic Assault.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet Sheriff’s Dept. and North Mankato Police released information about an assault that took place on Tuesday.

Authorities said they received a 911 call of a stabbing, which occurred at a residence in rural North Mankato.

Responding Officers arrested the suspect, Dalton Freiderich-Padgett.

His age was unstated.

According to the press release, the stabbed victim was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

He was treated for a wound to his leg, and was released the same day.

The suspect is currently in custody in the Nicollet County Jail.

Dalton is charged with numerous crimes which include 2nd and 3rd Degree Assault- which are both Felony level offenses- and Domestic Assault.

