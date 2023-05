MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety responded to the report of a structure fire at 4:17 p.m. today on the 1100 block of Lori Lane.

When they got there, crews found the house fully on fire and were able to put out the blaze.

No one was injured.

Two dogs were rescued, but a third dog remains missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

