Prayer mats, artifacts vandalized at MSU Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to an email from Minnesota State President Edward Inch, last weekend, an act of vandalism took place in the Reflection Lounge in the Centennial Student Union.

Prayer mats, robes and other artifacts were damaged or destroyed.

“This is not acceptable on our campus—or anywhere.” said President Inch, in the email

Minnesota State’s diversity, equity, and inclusion team is working with those affected by the incident.

On Thursday, President Inch said he had an “extensive conversation” with the student government leadership, where they talked about the incident and how they can better support the impacted members of the campus community.

At the moment, MSU says they have no information of who committed this act.

Dr. Inch says he hopes it was not a member of the community.

