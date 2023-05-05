Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

“Shining a Light for Madeline” event set for Friday night in Winona

Madeline Kingsbury
Madeline Kingsbury(COURTESY: WINONA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A vigil is taking place Friday night in Winona for Madeline Kingsbury.

Kingsbury was last seen Friday, March 31 after dropping off her two children at day care.

The family will continue to search for answers but wants to uplift the community with a vigil.

The “Shining a Light for Madeline” event is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona.

In case of bad weather, the event will be moved to First Congregational Church at 161 West Broadway, Winona.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
A Wells man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Granada Tuesday.
Wells man killed in motorcycle crash near Granada

Latest News

When they got there, crews found the house fully on fire and were able to put out the blaze.
Mankato crews battle house fire
Prayer mats, robes and other artifacts were damaged or destroyed.
Prayer mats, artifacts vandalized at MSU Mankato
Supercamp: Taking the comfort of home into the great blue yonder
On and off showers and thunderstorms from isolated to scattered return to the area today, stick...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-5-2023
Mandala: Cosmic art