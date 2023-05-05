“Shining a Light for Madeline” event set for Friday night in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A vigil is taking place Friday night in Winona for Madeline Kingsbury.

Kingsbury was last seen Friday, March 31 after dropping off her two children at day care.

The family will continue to search for answers but wants to uplift the community with a vigil.

The “Shining a Light for Madeline” event is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona.

In case of bad weather, the event will be moved to First Congregational Church at 161 West Broadway, Winona.

