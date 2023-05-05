Shower, thunderstorm chances return today, stick around into next week

On and off showers and thunderstorms move into the area today and will continue to range between isolated and scattered through the weekend and into next week with mild temperatures mixed in.

Today will start off on the quieter side with increasing clouds and mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will slowly increase into the upper-60s and low-70s by this afternoon. A few light sprinkles to showers will be possible around Mankato and areas east, northeast of Mankato through the mid to late morning hours. Conditions should stay relatively dry until showers and thunderstorms move in between 3 and 4 pm this afternoon as winds range between 5 and 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off into the early overnight hours, fizzling out around midnight as cloudy skies stick around and temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with some morning showers and thunderstorms possible along the Minnesota/Iowa border. Most of the showers will hover around the IA/MN border through the morning hours, fizzling out as they slowly push north through the area. A few sprinkles are possible for areas north of the border as temperatures rise into the mid to upper-60s with light winds up to 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off into the overnight hours before fizzling out by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will slowly drop into the mid-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and/or thunderstorms possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid-70s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.

Monday will once again teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy throughout the day with a stray shower or two possible. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the low to mid-70s across the area as winds reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will continue to teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Temperatures will rise into the mid-70s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph. Tuesday night will continue with partly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy as the day progresses. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the mid to upper-70s by the afternoon hours as winds increase up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. As clouds increase throughout the day, slight shower chances with a few thunderstorms possible return to the area and may linger into the late night and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with morning showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-70s with winds reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with mostly cloudy skies but pleasant temperatures. Winds will calm down to around 15 mph through the day as temperatures rise into the upper-70s by the afternoon hours. Friday night will continue with mostly cloudy skies and overnight showers possible as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend is looking to be on the drier side with pleasant temperatures sticking around. Skies will primarily be partly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-70s through the weekend with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph and gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Temperatures both Saturday night and Sunday night will dip into the mid to upper-50s.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.