Weekend forecast: Warm with scattered storms

The weekend is here! And while there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, it is also going to be the warmest weekend we’ve had so far this year. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday, with mid to upper 70s possible on Sunday. The weekend certainly will not be a washout, but have an umbrella handy and be prepared to dodge off-and-on showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend. The threat for severe weather this weekend is very low.

We will see some glimpses of sunshine this afternoon, but overall it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps will climb into the low 70s. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely, especially after midnight.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. High temps will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday’s high will depend on the amount of sunshine we get. If we have a few more breaks in the clouds and extra sunshine gets through, temps could climb a bit higher. Thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night will have the potential to produce a bit more rainfall with locally heavy rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half inch or more possible.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms once again possible. High temps will climb into the upper 70s on Sunday afternoon.

Above-average temperatures will continue well into next week, with highs potentially reaching the 80s by Thursday and Friday. Our unsettled weather pattern will continue as well, with scattered off-and-on showers and thunderstorms possible through much of next week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.