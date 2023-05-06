9 LCWM rolls in win against St. Croix Prep

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The No. 9 ranked Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights softball team defeated St. Croix Prep Academy 11-1 in game two of the Caswell Sports High School Invitational.

The Knights dropped the first game of the day to Watertown-Mayer 1-0.

After defeating the Lions in game two, they won game three 13-0 against St. Clair/Loyola.

The Knights will face Fairmont at home on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

