Scattered showers, thunderstorms this week

Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 5/6/23
By Emily Merz
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms were the story today, but the overnight will remain fairly dry.

Tomorrow, more showers are expected to roll in during the early morning hours, remaining fairly widespread across southern Minnesota and most of Iowa throughout the day. The severe threat is low for Minnesota, but increases further towards Central and Southern Iowa. Although the overall threat is low, strong or severe storms are still possible, so remain weather aware. The most likely threats we could see within stronger storms include heavy rain and gusty wind. Hail is possible as well.

As with any thunderstorm, lightning is also very dangerous. Always remember when thunder roars, go indoors!

For the week ahead, rain chances exist every day. Thunderstorms are possible most days as well. Although this week is expected to be rainy, we are seeing some of the warmest temperatures of the season so far. Highs will remain in the 70s throughout the week, and lows will be in the 50s.

As we start heading into severe weather season, this week is a great time to plan ahead. Make sure to have a way to receive warnings. Weather radios, social media, and the KEYC weather app are all great ways to receive warnings.

