Accident on 169 near Lookout

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato man suffered life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle accident on Highway 169 in North Mankato.

According to the State Patrol report, it happened just before 10 P.M., last night.

Officials say a vehicle driven by Chane Larson, 58, of St. Peter was northbound on 169 and ran into a concrete barrier near the Lookout Drive entrance.

Larson suffered non-life threatening injuries.

His passenger, James Nielsen, 53, of North Mankato, was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

According to the crash report, alcohol was listed as a factor in the crash.

