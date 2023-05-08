‘The Best Kept Secret’ Hip-Hop show returns

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Fans were shouting for an encore, so, on Sunday, local hip-hop artists brought back their “Best Kept Secret.”

Best Kept Secret Pt. 2 event is a Hip-Hop charity concert that invites all people, especially the youth and all of the proceeds from it go to the REACH program in Mankato.

“[It’s] for the growth of a community, you know what I mean?” said Gunner Beckering, Event Coordinator for the show. “Like, I do this for a younger crowd; like if the if the older crowd wants to be involved, I’d [be] like ‘the more, the merrier, ‘ you know what I mean? But I specifically do this for, like, the kids looking for an outlet to do something, or to be something, or to follow a dream or an aspiration.”

The purpose of this event is to show the youth that they can be interested and pursue anything they put their mind to -- no matter how different it is.

“The one thing I’ve always said is, like, if you’re a person with any kind of voice -- that can be [for] like art music or politics or anything that,” said Beckering. “Like people listen and and follow you. I feel like you should be using your [voice] to change your environment for the better and I feel like that’s a 100% what we do every time I put together an event.”

Brody Kohn, a performer for the event shares how the impact he has on the community makes him feel.

“[It] makes me feel really good,” said Kohn. “You know, I’ve been doing it 10 years today. Today was my first show ten years ago and to look back on the last 10 years and just seeing how far New Ulm in general has come, and how accepting they are of new music. It’s really crazy to see, you know. And being able to travel everywhere and show people my music and have people actually reciprocate and think it’s good. I think that’s something I’m still trying to get used to.”

Overall, music is what makes this a positive impact and it brings this group and its supporters together.

“Now, to be here what 15 years later standing here talking to you guys about to play a show in New Ulm that people are actually gonna come to and have a good time at it’s pretty crazy and all -- because of music,” Kohn reflected. “[It’s] all because, one day, I decided to sit down in my parents’ computer and use the microphone and just start making music, whether it was good or not. And that’s all you got to do. [You’ve] just got to start.”

