Community celebrates Small Business Appreciation Week

Small Business Appreciation Week is a nationwide celebration to highlight all small businesses and their impacts on their communities.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Small businesses make a big impact in communities. Some might say they are the heart of the cities they operate in.

Cuong Huynh, owner of Discover Chiropractic believes that small business are the the beating heart of the town.

“I think it’s important for us to appreciate small business,” said Huynh. “Because I think our small business owners are really kind of the heart and soul of this town.”

“Small businesses are definitely becoming more of a shopping trend for our local communities,” said Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made. “People are kind of realizing the the evilness that goes with the giant corporations and learning to support their their neighbors and their, you know, local community rather than big corporations.”

Schnitker shared about the connection that she feels her business brings to the community.

“We are the first Lakota-owned business here in Old Town and we’re just a few blocks away from the Dakota 38 hanging site, said Schnitker. “So, I feel like that is a big step towards repairing relationships between indigenous people and the Mankato community.”

Known as “Dr. C,” the Discover Chiropractic owner believes his business contributes to the community of Mankato.

“People want to be the best version of themselves so they want to be healthy,” said Huynh. “They want to feel good. They want to sleep good, they want to move well and we help them with that sort of stuff.”

Small businesses like Lakota Made also put community efforts into educating others about culture.

“There’s not a lot of effort towards indigenous or truth and Indigenous history, and so that’s what the Mankato revitalization project does,” explained Schnitker. “We also do events, speaking engagements, classes surrounding, you know, whether it’s plant medicine, indigenous history and culture.”

With Summer coming near, the Greater Mankato Growth will be having events so people can go and support local businesses.

To learn more about these businesses and their community efforts, you can head to the Greater Mankato Growth website.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

