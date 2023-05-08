Community reflects as Mankato Symphony Orchestra season ends

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The community reflected on the impact that the Mankato Symphony Orchestra created in the area, as its season comes to an end.

The Mankato Symphony Orchestra held its final chamber music series called “Music on the Hill” at Trinity Chapel on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College.

“It was a long couple years of covid and everything that followed so kind of getting back to normal and being able to perform again,” said Benji Inniger, Director of Operations. “It’s been been a real blessing. So, we’re thankful for that.”

Richard Belcher, the Artistic Director for the concert shares how collaboration has been an important element in putting this event together.

“That’s one of the most fun things about it is getting to work closely with with several other musicians, and really trying to bring you each of our own points of view together and try to create a whole that that hopefully the audience will love it’s really fun to do,” said Belcher. “It’s rehearsals [that] are often some of the most fun fun times.”

Community involvement is also important. This ensemble strives to educate the youth about chamber and classical music.

“We played so many times and for young kids and schools,” said Belcher. “It’s so rewarding to see kids get excitement from music like this; that had so much thought put into the music. And so I think there’s so much that you can take from it.”

Inniger handles the concert logistics and the behind the scenes for each concert. He reflects on the community that has been here to support this music series.

“[It’s been] wonderful,” said Inniger. “We’ve had a really spectacular season. All of our events, our symphonic series, our Music On the Hill, our senior play -- it just was a really successful season. We had great audiences, made some great music. So yeah, it’s been a wonderful year for us.”

The Mankato Symphony Orchestra holds the chamber classical music series five times a year between September and May.

