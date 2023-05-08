Deep Impact: The NicBluCares Movement

Your Photos
The organization, which is striving to make a big impact with a partnership between Blue Earth and Nicollet County, providing a "safety net of community support
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ever hear of the NicBluCares movement? Kato Living and guest Lynn Waterbury of NicBluCares are hoping and helping to spread the word about the organization, which is striving to make a big impact with a partnership between Blue Earth and Nicollet County, providing a “safety net of community support, strengthening our compassion and capacity to care for one another in difficult times.”

