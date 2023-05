MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The show has helped the ladies make some pretty amazing community connections. From the Cherry Creek Kitchen to Orthodontic Specialists of Southern Minnesota to KMSU, Kelsey and Lisa take viewers along on their colorful cupcake odyssey.

Lisa gives Gary Rudolph of Cherry Creek a cupcake to express her appreciation for allowing them to use the Cherry Creek Kitchen (Kato Living)

Kelsey gives Dr. James Hulwi, of Orthodontist Specialists of Southern Minnesota, a cupcake to express her appreciation for specializing in bringing out smiles! (Kato Living)

Lisa gives Karen Wright of KMSU a cupcake, which just finished a record-breaking pledge drive. (Kato Living)

