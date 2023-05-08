Gov. Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of Allen, TX, shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - To honor the victims the victims of the Allen, TX, shooting, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all flags to fly at half staff.

Today, Gov. Walz directed all United States and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff effective immediately, until sundown on Thurs., May 11, to mourn and honor the lives lost in the Allen, TX, shooting that occurred on Sat., May 6.

“As we mourn the loss of the victims of this senseless act of violence, we know the pain we experience as a nation is only amplified for the friends and families of the victims,” read the proclamation issued by Gov. Walz. “We join states across the nation to remember and honor the victims whose lives were senselessly lost.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in the lowering of their flags.

