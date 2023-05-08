Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mall of America adds new K9 to security team

Mall of America's newest K9 Dash
Mall of America's newest K9 Dash(Mall of America)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Mall of America has officially named their new K9 puppy. Dash is the newest addition to the mall’s security team.

The Mall of America received more than 6,000 name submissions. The thousands of names were narrowed down to the top five – Archie, Dash, Ollie, Rosco, and Stanley. It was a close call, but ultimately, the public voted Dash as the winning name.

Dash made his way to Minnesota from Kentucky. He is a two-month-old Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix and has already begun his training. Dash will spend the next year training before hitting the Mall floors with his other K9 colleagues.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
A Wells man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Granada Tuesday.
Wells man killed in motorcycle crash near Granada

Latest News

MNA addresses concerns with Mayo comments
Lawmakers, MNA react to Mayo Clinic threat to pull investments
Jeff Ettinger was selected to be the interim president at the University of Minnesota on May 8,...
Jeff Ettinger selected as interim president at University of Minnesota
Greater Mankato and Visit Mankato are hosting a variety of activities and events to celebrate...
More to do than fish at this year’s fishing opener
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather (5/8/2023)