Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a marijuana growing operation

According to a criminal complaint, firefighters were sent to a house fire and discovered a “marijuana grow” inside.

Mankato Public Safety and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) assisted in a house search.

Authorities found four marijuana plants, grow tents & lights, an apparent drug ledger, and more, including other paraphernalia.

Authorities say that based on the evidence, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, was likely selling narcotics and cultivating marijuana.

In addition, according to the criminal complaint, Salberg unlawfully sold one or more mixtures of a total weight of ten grams or more, containing amphetamine, phencyclidine, or hallucinogens.

He was charged with first-degree sale of marijuana, second-degree possession of marijuana, and second-degree sale of drugs within 90 days.

Salberg’s bail was set at $50,000 without conditions.

