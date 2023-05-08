Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mild temps, scattered t-storms this week

KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm, springlike weather will continue all week long. There will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially later this week, but high temperatures will stay in the 70s, with a shot at 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. While the overall risk of severe weather is low, an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this evening, with the main threats being wind and hail.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, with high temps in the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa late this afternoon into this evening and move from west to east. While the severe risk is low, storms could produce marginally severe hail or wind gusts.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday, with high temps back in the low to mid 70s, but there will be a few more clouds, and the wind will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. The risk of severe weather is low.

This pattern of sunshine, mild temps, and scattered thunderstorms will continue through the week. It will get warmer, however, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The upcoming weekend will be a bit cooler but still pleasant, with scattered showers and thunderstorms and high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
A Wells man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Granada Tuesday.
Wells man killed in motorcycle crash near Granada

Latest News

Pleasant conditions will start the week before shower and thunderstorm chances return Tuesday.
Pleasant Monday, showers & thunderstorms return Tuesday
Pleasant conditions will start the week before shower and thunderstorm chances return Tuesday.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-8-2023
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 5/7/23
Pop up showers possible all week
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 5/6/23
Scattered showers, thunderstorms this week