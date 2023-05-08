Mild temps, scattered t-storms this week

Warm, springlike weather will continue all week long. There will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially later this week, but high temperatures will stay in the 70s, with a shot at 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. While the overall risk of severe weather is low, an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this evening, with the main threats being wind and hail.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, with high temps in the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa late this afternoon into this evening and move from west to east. While the severe risk is low, storms could produce marginally severe hail or wind gusts.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday, with high temps back in the low to mid 70s, but there will be a few more clouds, and the wind will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. The risk of severe weather is low.

This pattern of sunshine, mild temps, and scattered thunderstorms will continue through the week. It will get warmer, however, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The upcoming weekend will be a bit cooler but still pleasant, with scattered showers and thunderstorms and high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

