Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota State finishes regular season on high note with sweep over CSP

MSU completes the sweep of Concordia-St. Paul on Sunday at Bowyer Field.
MSU completes the sweep of Concordia-St. Paul on Sunday at Bowyer Field.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State baseball team (35-13, 25-8 NSIC) swept its final regular-season series against Concordia-St. Paul with a 7-2 victory in game three on Sunday at Bowyer Field.

“It’s good to head into the postseason on a high note, we’re certainly feeling like the bats are starting to get hot, it was good to see some guys get on the mound, get some work in, execute their pitches. It’s definitely important to finish with a three-game series win for not only heading into the tournament, but region rankings. We’re in a good position if we go up there and take care of business, we’re going to be in a good position,” said MSU assistant coach P.J. McIntee.

The Mavericks are set to face Winona State to open the NSIC tournament in Bismark, N.D.

MSU’s quest for three-straight tournament titles begins on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
A Wells man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Granada Tuesday.
Wells man killed in motorcycle crash near Granada

Latest News

The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial girls softball team plays in the Caswell Park Invitational...
#9 LCWM rolls in win against St. Croix Prep
#9 LCWM rolls in win against St. Croix Prep
The Mankato West baseball team battles Mankato East at home on May 5, 2023.
East survives late wave to defeat West
Mavericks outscore the Golden Bears by 12.
MSU brings out the brooms in doubleheader against CSP