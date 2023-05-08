Minnesota State finishes regular season on high note with sweep over CSP

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State baseball team (35-13, 25-8 NSIC) swept its final regular-season series against Concordia-St. Paul with a 7-2 victory in game three on Sunday at Bowyer Field.

“It’s good to head into the postseason on a high note, we’re certainly feeling like the bats are starting to get hot, it was good to see some guys get on the mound, get some work in, execute their pitches. It’s definitely important to finish with a three-game series win for not only heading into the tournament, but region rankings. We’re in a good position if we go up there and take care of business, we’re going to be in a good position,” said MSU assistant coach P.J. McIntee.

The Mavericks are set to face Winona State to open the NSIC tournament in Bismark, N.D.

MSU’s quest for three-straight tournament titles begins on Wednesday.

