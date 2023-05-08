More to do than fish at this year’s fishing opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato and Visit Mankato are hosting a variety of activities and events to celebrate the 75th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. This is just the fifth time in the 75-year history that the Fishing Opener will be held in Southern Minnesota and the first time the Greater Mankato area will be hosting. The time-honored Minnesota fishing tradition will begin Thursday, May 11, through Saturday, May 13.

Various activities are open to the public throughout the weekend, including goat yoga, live daily entertainment, and more.

Thursday, May 11

WATERVILLE HATCHERY OPEN HOUSE1 - 3 P.M. | Waterville

Visitors of all ages are welcome to come visit with a chance to see walleye, northern pike, and muskellunge being raised at the hatchery. They will also be provided with the opportunity to learn more about this very important facility and its critical role in supporting the sport of angling in Southern Minnesota, and throughout the state.

LIVE BAND: AZBY

6 - 9 P.M. | Lucky Lure | Madison Lake

Known for their freshly made pizzas, pasta, salad and sandwiches, the Lucky Lure is the perfect place to relax while listening to live music by the fan favorite AZBY band.

Friday, May 12

MINNEOPA STATE PARK FALLS & BISON AMBASSADORS

12 - 4 P.M. | Minneopa State Park

The word Minneopa comes from the Dakota language meaning “water falling twice,” referring to the beautiful waterfalls of the Minneopa Creek. At Minneopa State Park, there is a hiking trail which encircles the falls, leading down a limestone stairway to the valley below. On the other side of the Sioux Trail, is the home of the state park’s bison herd where visitors can drive their own vehicles through the range. With a Minnesota state park permit, visitors can also stop at the historic Seppmann Mill Overlook. There, the park’s Bison Ambassadors will be to share the wonders of the Minneopa State Park bison herd.

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF SOUTHERN MN

9 A.M. - 4:30 P.M. | Mankato

At the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, visitors have enjoyed the Northwoods Winter Cabin exhibit. As the seasons change, new cabin adventures will be built with the same ideas: to foster the love of play in a Minnesota cabin… but this time filled with summer fun. Northwoods Summer Cabin will be the perfect destination for fishing, boating and bird watching. Admission will be charged at the door.

LIVE BAND: BLUE RINGERS

7 - 10 P.M. | The Landing on Madison | Madison Lake

The Landing is a lakeside restaurant and bar with a relaxed atmosphere serving a variety of menu items from burgers to Prime Rib. Celebrate your day and enjoy music by the regional cover band, the Blue Ringers.

RAW FUSION

7 P.M. | Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center | Mankato

Raw Fusion is a fashion show hosted by the Minnesota River Builders Association. The show is built on innovation, community, and creative energy, while bringing awareness to the local building industry and raising funds for great causes.

This year’s proceeds will benefit local schools in the southern Minnesota area supporting programs focused on trades and construction education. For more information, or to purchase a ticket, visit: https://mnrba.com/raw-fusion/

Saturday, May 13

LIVE BAND: THE JEREMY POLAND BAND

1:30 - 4:30 P.M. | The Anchor Bar & Grill | Madison Lake

If you are looking for tasty burgers, delicious drinks, and the sound of great music, the Anchor Bar & Grill is your place. Come and enjoy great food and drinks while listening to acoustic covers by the Jeremy Poland Band.

GOOFY GOAT FARM AND GOAT YOGA

2 - 2:45 P.M. | Madison Lake

The Goofy Goat Farm is an interactive goat farm located just outside of Mankato in Madison Lake, Minnesota. The Goofy Goat Farm is free for visitors and open whenever the goats are out. Join us in partnership with a local certified yoga instructor for a farm fitness experience. Whether you are new to yoga, an experienced yogi, or just curious about the goat yoga phenomenon, all are welcome. Please bring your own mat, towel, or blanket.

LIVE BAND: SEAN BENZ

2 - 5 P.M. | The Landing on Madison | Madison Lake

The Landing is a lakeside restaurant and bar with a relaxed atmosphere serving a variety of menu items from burgers to Prime Rib. Celebrate your day and enjoy the upbeat sounds of Sean Benz.

LIVE BAND: NOWHERE FAST

7 - 10 P.M. | The Anchor Bar & Grill | Madison Lake

Cap off the day with the high energy rock band, Nowhere Fast while enjoying a tasty burger and delicious drink on the patio of the Anchor Bar & Grill.

The Governor’s Fishing Opener has been an annual tradition in Minnesota since 1948. The event was designed to promote the development of Minnesota’s recreation industry, and in recent years, it has served as an iconic kick-off celebration for the summer tourism season. More information about the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener is available at mngovernorsopener.com

