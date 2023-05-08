Officer Mike Felt passes away from brain cancer

Your Photos
By Maddie Paul
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer due to brain cancer.

Mike Felt, who began his career as an Officer In November of 2020, and served until August, 2022.

He was forced to take early medical retirement, due to his Glioblastoma diagnosis.

Felt passed away Thursday, May 4, at 53 years old.

in a Facebook post from the Le Sueur Police Dept., it describes Officer Felt as a compassionate man, who “dedicated his career to helping others improve their lives by holding offenders accountable and protecting victims.”

He will Be remembered and missed.



