Pleasant Monday, showers & thunderstorms return Tuesday

This week will start off with quiet and pleasant conditions on Monday before showers and thunderstorms return to the area Tuesday afternoon.

Today will gradually become mostly sunny by the mid to late afternoon hours as temperatures rise into the mid-70s. Winds will be light up to 10 mph through the day. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms possible late tonight for areas between Mankato and the MN/IA border. The isolated chances will move eastward, passing the I-35 corridor by midnight leaving behind partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the low-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy by the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the mid-70s with light winds up to 10 mph sticking around. As clouds increase through the early afternoon hours, scattered showers and thunderstorms are projected to move into the area between 1 and 2 pm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours before becoming spotty and fizzling out late Tuesday night into the overnight hours, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the mid-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the mid to upper-70s as a breeze moves into the area with winds reaching up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with late night to overnight showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy with showers mainly throughout the morning hours possible. Temperatures will remain pleasant despite the cloudy skies as they rise into the mid-70s with a breeze up to 20 mph sticking around. Thursday night will continue with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with more morning showers possible followed by quieter conditions through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-70s with winds reaching up to 15 mph throughout the day. Friday night will continue with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day and night. Temperatures will hover in the low-70s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the late night hours as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue with mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers here and there. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs topping out in the upper-60s through the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Sunday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Monday morning.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will be much quieter and sunnier with pleasant temperatures sticking around. Mostly sunny skies will be prominent in the area with highs in the mid-70s while winds range between 10 and 20 mph throughout the start of the week. Temperatures overnight will dip into the low to mid-50s through the overnight hours.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.