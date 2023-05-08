Pop up showers possible all week

Another rainy day today as we wrap up the weekend. Unfortunately, the week ahead is expected to be fairly rainy as well.

Tonight, the majority of the region will remain dry but a few isolated showers are possible. For our Minnesota counties closer to the Iowa-Minnesota border as well as our northern Iowa counties, more organized showers are possible overnight. While the overall severe threat is low, some storms may be strong with strong winds or hail.

This week, rain chances exist every day, mainly in the form of pop-up showers here and there. Later in the week, these chances rise. The severe threat is low this week as of now, but it is important to note that heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning can all be dangerous even if a storm isn’t warned as Severe.

Temperatures this week are heating up, and some areas could reach near 80 by Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 70s all week, with lows remaining in the 50s.

Sunshine is expected to return after next weekend, so at least we have that to look forward to after all of this rainy weather.

