MAPS introduces STEM class for elementary students

The district says the 50-minute class will provide students with an opportunity to experience...
The district says the 50-minute class will provide students with an opportunity to experience hands-on, project-based activities(KEYC News Now)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is introducing a STEM class for elementary students.

The district says the 50-minute class will provide students with an opportunity to experience hands-on, project-based activities.

The activities will be specific to science, technology, engineering, and math.

Starting this fall, the class will be added to the K-5 specialist class rotation, alongside art, music, and physical education classes.

The new STEM class will occur once a week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

