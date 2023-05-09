MAPS introduces STEM class for elementary students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is introducing a STEM class for elementary students.

The district says the 50-minute class will provide students with an opportunity to experience hands-on, project-based activities.

The activities will be specific to science, technology, engineering, and math.

Starting this fall, the class will be added to the K-5 specialist class rotation, alongside art, music, and physical education classes.

The new STEM class will occur once a week.

