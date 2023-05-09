Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSHSL approves adapted athletics, boys volleyball amendments for state high schools

MSHSL
MSHSL(KBJR6)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Representative Assembly approved two amendments in the Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) annual meeting on Tuesday.

The MSHSL Representative Assembly passed the proposal to add boys volleyball as a sanctioned, interscholastic activity.

Boys volleyball will become a sanctioned sport in the 2024-25 school year. There still needs to be a decision on whether boys volleyball will be a spring or fall sport.

According to MSHSL, Minnesota is now the 25th state association to sanction the boys volleyball, and ranks 10th nationally with number of schools and participants.

The Representative Assembly also passed the proposal to amend the bylaws for adapted athletics. The bylaw amendment includes updated definitions on length of season, number of contests and other language that is specific to the adapted athletics programs and differs from the non-adapted sports.

The 48-member Representative Assembly is the legislative body of the League that is responsible for creating and amending bylaws.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
A Wells man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Granada Tuesday.
Wells man killed in motorcycle crash near Granada

Latest News

Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Man guilty in Texas protest killing posted ‘I am a racist’
Police lights
Police: Cook County woman dies after rock went through windshield
DEED awards funding to North Mankato project, Gordini, to build a new distribution center.
North Mankato business project receives DEED funding
FILE - The total power generation could be 710 megawatts, making it the largest solar...
Xcel Energy plans to triple solar use in upper Midwest by 2028