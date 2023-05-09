MSU partners with university based in Mexico

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato signed an exchange agreement with a university based in Mexico.

The goal of the partnership is to collaborate around teaching and research.

The universities say it will benefit the communities in both countries.

“To have this exchange of ideas and students and also to have the possibility to develop projects between faculty in Minnesota and Mexico,” said Christian G. Reyes, Rector/President of Politecnica Santa Rosa.

On Monday, Minnesota State added Universidad Politecnica de Santa Rosa in Mexico to the list of international universities they partner with.

“Anytime that our students can learn in different settings, where there are different cultures, it’s a great opportunity for our students to expand their horizons beyond the southern region of Minnesota and beyond the state of Minnesota,” said David Hood, Provost/Senior VP for Academic Affairs at MSU.

The agreement will allow both institutions to host students and faculty and collaborate on research and teaching techniques.

“Background, diverse cultures just enriches the creation of a new curriculum,” said Hood. “It enriches the opportunity to solve big problems that not only impact Minnesota, but that impact the world.”

Minnesota State University has partnerships with over 30 countries on six continents.

This one stands out thanks to the focus on automotive and engineer programs.

“Automotive and Aerospace,” said Reyes. “So, I think we have a lot of matching in our program degrees and, you know, institutional goals.”

Hood credits the learning models of both institutions for a successful partnership.

“it’s really building upon an area of strength for us at the institution, which is our work-based and project-based learning models,” said Hood. “So, it ties in really nicely to that work that we’re doing, specifically in the areas of computer science and many of our engineering programs, our work base, our project-based program.”

