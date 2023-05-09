North Mankato business project receives DEED funding

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $5.4 million in funding to eight businesses across the state through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund (JCF) and the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF). The projects are expected to create more than 337 jobs over the next two years.

One of those projects is Gordini USA in North Mankato, which will receive $800,000 from the job creation fund and $210,000 from the Minnesota investment fund.

Gordini USA Inc. makes gloves under the Gordini brand and for other labels, as well as base layer, underwear, socks, and other cold weather accessories. The proposed project would construct a new 120,000 square foot distribution center, with a total project cost of $12.9 million. DEED says the project expects to create 60 jobs within the first five years with an average wage of $19.82 per hour.

The Job Creation Fund provides financial incentives to new and expanding businesses that meet certain job creation and capital investment targets. Eligible companies may receive up to $1 million for creating or retaining high-paying jobs and for constructing or renovating facilities or making other property improvements. In some cases, companies may receive awards of up to $2 million.

The Minnesota Investment Fund provides financing to help add new workers and retain high-quality jobs with a focus on industrial, manufacturing, and technology-related industries to increase the local and state tax base and improve Minnesota’s economic vitality. Funds are awarded to local units of government who provide loans to assist expanding businesses.

Other projects include: Advanced Interconnect Technologies LLC, St. Cloud; Altoz, Inc., Red Lake Falls; Clow Stamping Company, Inc., Merrifield; Massman Companies Inc., Alexandria; Nextern Inc., Maple Grove; Nucleus Labs INC, Rochester; SCR Solutions Inc., Fergus Falls

