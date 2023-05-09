Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

North Mankato business project receives DEED funding

DEED awards funding to North Mankato project, Gordini, to build a new distribution center.
DEED awards funding to North Mankato project, Gordini, to build a new distribution center.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $5.4 million in funding to eight businesses across the state through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund (JCF) and the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF). The projects are expected to create more than 337 jobs over the next two years.

One of those projects is Gordini USA in North Mankato, which will receive $800,000 from the job creation fund and $210,000 from the Minnesota investment fund.

Gordini USA Inc. makes gloves under the Gordini brand and for other labels, as well as base layer, underwear, socks, and other cold weather accessories. The proposed project would construct a new 120,000 square foot distribution center, with a total project cost of $12.9 million. DEED says the project expects to create 60 jobs within the first five years with an average wage of $19.82 per hour.

Vermont-based glove and glasses company, Gordini, is expanding its distribution to North Mankato

The Job Creation Fund provides financial incentives to new and expanding businesses that meet certain job creation and capital investment targets. Eligible companies may receive up to $1 million for creating or retaining high-paying jobs and for constructing or renovating facilities or making other property improvements. In some cases, companies may receive awards of up to $2 million.

The Minnesota Investment Fund provides financing to help add new workers and retain high-quality jobs with a focus on industrial, manufacturing, and technology-related industries to increase the local and state tax base and improve Minnesota’s economic vitality. Funds are awarded to local units of government who provide loans to assist expanding businesses.

Other projects include: Advanced Interconnect Technologies LLC, St. Cloud; Altoz, Inc., Red Lake Falls; Clow Stamping Company, Inc., Merrifield; Massman Companies Inc., Alexandria; Nextern Inc., Maple Grove; Nucleus Labs INC, Rochester; SCR Solutions Inc., Fergus Falls

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
A Wells man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Granada Tuesday.
Wells man killed in motorcycle crash near Granada

Latest News

FILE - The total power generation could be 710 megawatts, making it the largest solar...
Xcel Energy plans to triple solar use in upper Midwest by 2028
The district says the 50-minute class will provide students with an opportunity to experience...
MAPS introduces STEM class for elementary students
University officials say the alert was meant to describe a suspicious person, not an active...
Officials release incorrect alert for active shooter
On Monday, Minnesota State University added Universidad Politecnica de Santa Rosa in Mexico to...
MSU partners with university based in Mexico