Pleasant temps with on and off showers, thunderstorms expected

Temperatures will hover in the 70s this week despite scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through the remainder of this week.

Today will start off mostly sunny and comfortable with some areas of fog. Skies will slowly become mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours with temperatures rising into the mid-70s and winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. As clouds increase, showers will start to move in between 3 and 4 pm with some thunderstorms forming between 4 and 5 pm this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the late evening hours before becoming spotty and eventually fizzling out by midnight. As showers clear out, skies will become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny at times throughout the day. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs rising into the upper-70s by the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 15 mph at times. Overnight, clouds are projected to return with a chance for overnight showers and thunderstorms in portions of the area as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the upper-70s despite the cloudy skies and rain chances with winds reaching up to 20 mph. We are watching Thursday closely as we could see a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms in portions of the area from southwestern Minnesota through south central Minnesota. The main concern lies with very large hail possible and damaging winds; however, a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out for far southwestern Minnesota into south central Minnesota. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the late night hours before fizzling out early Friday morning as temperatures dip into the low-60s.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy as a breeze moves into the area and temperatures remaining in the mid-70s. The day will start off on the dry side before showers and thunderstorms return through the afternoon and overnight hours. Winds will be ranging up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with more scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will be just a tad cooler with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s across the area as winds continue to reach up to 20 mph at times. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the night as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy before we see gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening hours. With the cloudy start to the day, we may see some morning showers with a few thunderstorms possible. Showers will clear by the early to mid afternoon hours ahead of clearing clouds as temperatures hover in the mid-60s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Sunday night will be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Monday morning.

Next week is looking to be much quieter and sunnier through the week. We will see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon hours with mostly clear skies through the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs hover in the 70s across the area as winds range between 10 and 15 mph with occasional gusts reaching up to 25 mph at times. Temperatures through the overnight hours will hover in the low to mid-50s throughout the week.

