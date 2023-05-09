Public meetings for updates on Highways 169, 99 and 22 intersection project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To improve pavement condition, traffic and overall safety in St. Peter, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) began the reconstruction of the intersections of Highway 169 with Highways 99 and 22 this spring.

Due to the large impact this construction has on drivers traveling through the south side of St. Peter, weekly public meetings will be held starting Thursday, May 11. The meetings will go from 1-2 p.m. at the Saint Peter Community Center, serving as a way to keep the public informed about construction updates and progress. People are invited to attend the meetings and/or visit the project website for updates: Hwy 169/Hwy 22/Hwy 99 Project - MnDOT (state.mn.us).

The changes that will be made to the roads during this construction period will include: reconstructing Highway 169 just south of the intersection with Highway 99 to Jefferson Ave, putting in a restricted crossing U-Turn at the intersection with Highway 99 and adding a second left turn lane at the intersection with highway 22, to create dual left turn lanes for those heading southbound.

Traffic impacts:

Hwy 22 south of St. Peter will remain closed until October. Motorists should use the signed detour routes.

Local St. Peter traffic trying to cross or make a left turn on/off Hwy 169 on the south side of town should use the stop light at Elm Street.

Motorists, including agriculture and construction equipment, should check the height of their vehicles before traveling, especially if planning to travel over the Hwy 99 MN River Bridge in St. Peter. Any height over 13.5 feet needs a permit. More more information: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/cvo/oversize/permit-types.html

For project information and detour maps, including a detailed interactive map, more is available on the project website: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99/index.html.

