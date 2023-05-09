Scattered t-storms, above average temps continue

Our current “warm with scattered storms” weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week. High temperatures will remain well above average, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible every day this week. The severe threat is generally low, but there could certainly be a couple of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. After a brief cool down on Sunday, we will dry out and warm up again next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s. Thunderstorms could linger into the early evening hours. After that, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by daybreak.

A warm front is slowly moving from south to north across the region, and that will be the focal point for more scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday. Once again, the severe threat is generally low, but one or two strongest storms are possible. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

We are tracking another system that will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. A couple of isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday and Friday and mid to upper 70s on Saturday.

A cold front will move across the region late Saturday, bringing sunshine and much cooler high temperatures in the mid 60s on Sunday. After Sunday, we will transition to a much drier, mild pattern that will continue through most of next week.

