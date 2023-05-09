Officials release incorrect alert for active shooter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Cloud University corrected a mistake made Tuesday night after warning students of an active shooter on campus, prompting a shelter-in-place on campus.

Messages through texts alerted students that an active shooter was on campus, around 10 p.m. last night.

However, university officials say the alert was meant to describe a suspicious person, not an active shooter.

An updated text was sent about five minutes later to students, detailing the suspect.

According to a Facebook post by the university, the suspect is now in custody with local police, and an investigation is on-going.

The shelter-in-place was lifted around midnight.

